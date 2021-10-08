Punjab: Paddy smuggled from MP for bogus billing seized

A Flying squadron of Punjab’s food and civil supplies department on Thursday seized a truck of Parmal variety of Paddy being brought from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab for bogus billing.

Disclosing this today, the minister for food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the truck was seized at the Shambhu border in Patiala district carrying 254.50 kilograms of Parmal paddy in the name of a bogus firm named Dasmesh Agro Foods Ludhiana.

Ashu said when the flying squad inquired from secretary Market Committee Ludhiana In this regard. In his written reply the secretary cleared that there is no firm registered with his office on the aforementioned name.

While taking legal action the truck number MP07 HB 4072 was seized and a case was registered against the driver named Harmeet Pal.

Ashu said that at present 150 flying squads have been formed in the state in which about 1500 officers and personnel are working round the clock.

The minister said that so far Punjab police have registered seven FIRs with the help of these squads. He cleared that these flying squads will continue their operations till 31 December.