Punjab orders survey for crop loss in heavy rain

IANS | Chandigarh | September 12, 2021 10:04 am

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran to conduct a special ‘girdawari’ (revenue survey) to assess the damage caused to the crops and houses due to heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several villages due floods in the Kasur rivulet.

The Chief Minister also on Saturday directed the Principal Secretary (Water Resources) to rush a high-level team to press into service men and machinery for dewatering villages in the Khemkaran area of Patti tehsil.

He also instructed the team to further strengthen the flood protection works in the vulnerable areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The CM asked the district administration to keep relief and rehabilitation teams ready in case of any eventuality arising due to heavy rainfall.

