Punjab to modernise school education & health sector on Delhi model: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced Punjab would soon modernise the entire school education and health sector in the state on the pattern of the Delhi model as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party to the people as another guarantee during the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence at Kalkaji in New Delhi accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Mann said that it was all the more important to revamp the existing infrastructure in the core sectors of school education and health.

Sharing his first hand impression about the government school, Mann said, “It is really a mind-blowing experience to see this prestigious school equipped with world-class infrastructure and highly qualified staff to steer the career of young minds through innovative teaching practices”.

Mann said these ultra-modern teaching gadgets with advanced skills would also be replicated in the Punjab schools to provide quality education to the students in digital mode.

The CM said he was astonished to look at such gigantic infrastructure in this Delhi government school as he had not seen schools of this level earlier in the country except in Canada and the United States of America.

Showing deep concern over the trend of students going abroad for higher studies from Punjab, Mann said he was confident that with the setting of such schools across the state this tendency amongst our youth would be considerably checked.

Emphasising the need to make our students job providers not seekers, Mann said the Delhi model would be implemented in the letter and spirit which is instrumental in imparting both practical and theoretical education judiciously.