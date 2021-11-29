Punjab Minister shying away from a discussion on school education: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that the Education Minister of Punjab was running away from a discussion on school education in the national capital and Punjab.

Even 24 hours after Sisodia released a list of 250 government schools in Delhi for the purpose, Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh has still not done so despite making such a promise in this regard.

Sisodia now requested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to release a list of the best 250 government schools in Punjab. He said the people of Punjab had the right to know the Congress party’s contribution in the field of education in Punjab during the last five years.

Sisodia asserted that shying away from a comparison of schools in Delhi and Punjab was proof that the Congress government had not made enough efforts to improve the state of education in Punjab. The Congress government has only crushed the expectations of the people.

The Kejriwal government, on the other hand, has worked rigorously on public education in Delhi. This is why Delhi’s education model is discussed all over the world.

The Deputy CM said Pargat Singh “has left the field and ran away from the discussion”, but now Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was expected to release a list of 250 schools in Punjab.

People of Punjab have a right to know whether the state government has not developed even 250 schools in the last five years with world-class infrastructure, teachers, and school heads who have received training in foreign countries, improved results, and students who got selected for admission to any IIT.

Sisodia expressed the hope that Channi would not leave the ground and will release a list of 250 schools in Punjab soon. If they are not able to release the list, it would be public acceptance of the fact that nothing has been done to fix the education system of Punjab during the last five years.

Sisodia on Sunday released a list of 250 government schools in Delhi and invited Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit these schools to see for himself the improvement brought about there.