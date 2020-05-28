Lashing out at BJP-led Union government on the issue of economical and physical misery of the people due to the countrywide lockdown in wake of Covid-19, Punjab sports and youth services minister, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, on Thursday demanded monetary assistance of Rs7500 per month for next six months to those families, who are out of Income Tax ambit.

He also demanded immediate payment of Rs10,000 to these families in their bank accounts for their livelihood. Tearing apart so-called pro-people policies of Union government during live streaming on the Facebook page today, Rana Sodhi said,

“Narendra Modi-led government had failed miserably to provide any relief to people throughout the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the epidemic,” he said.

Sodhi, who is also minister for NRI (non-resident Indians) affairs, said the condition of all sections across the country has been deteriorating day by day. “People are broken down not only financial front but physically and mentally as well. Inflation is at an all-time high, the economic situation is volatile and workers are in streets but those are at the central government, has no concern towards common people,” he said.

The minister said at present, millions of migrant workers, women and children wanted to return back to their native states, but no relief was given to them even their train fare wasn’t waived off.

“Rather, the Punjab government has been bearing the cost of their train fares.Small scale traders, rickshaw pullers, hawkers, hairdressers and labourers etc. have suffered a lot since the nationwide lockdown imposed. They also need immediate financial assistance”, he added. If the Union government didn’t pay heed to this sensitive issue, the Congress party would launch a nationwide agitation and force the union government to help the people in need, Sodhi said.