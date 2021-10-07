Punjab launches new voter registration drive

As per the instructions for the forthcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the chief electoral officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju has launched a new voter registration campaign.

Under this campaign youth between the ages of 18 and 19 who have become eligible to cast their votes and have not yet registered as voters, can go to http://www.voteportal.ecl.gov.in/ to register themselves. In case they are registered then they can download e-EPIC from and http://www.nvsp.in/

The CEO Punjab in association with the state transport department has also provided the facility to the youngsters who come to the driving testing centres to take the driving test.

Along with getting their driving license made, they can register as voters at the counters adjoining those where a photograph for learning license is taken. The special staff has been deployed by the transport department to register voters at these counters.

The CEO appealed to the eligible youth of the state to enrol themselves as voters as soon as possible and avail maximum out of the facilities being extended for the registration of voters at various places.