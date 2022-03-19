Punjab: Kabaddi player’s murder case solved, 4 arrested

Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the high-profile murder case an international Kabaddi Player with the arrest of four persons involved in the crime.

A prominent Kabaddi player identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead by five unidentified assailants during an ongoing Kabaddi match in village Mallian in Jalandhar at around 6 p.m. on 14 March.

Those arrested have been identified as Fateh Singh alias Yuvraj, a resident of Sangrur, Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram Haryana, Amit Dagar of village Maheshpur Palvan in Haryana and Simranjeet Singh alias Jujhar Singh alias gangster of village Madhopur Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

All the four accused persons, who are history-sheeters and facing over 20 criminal cases mostly of murder and attempt to murder, were brought on production warrant from different jails.

The police have also named three persons, who are currently residing abroad, as main conspirators behind the murder. They have been identified as Snover Dhillon, a native of Amritsar and currently residing in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. He is a producer and director at Canadian Sath TV and Radio Show.

The other two include Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh, a native of village Duneke, Moga and residing in Canada for last few years and Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana and residing in Malaysia at present.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra on Saturday said after a thorough investigation and based on information, the Jalandhar Rural Police had brought Fateh Singh on production warrant.

The DGP said that, during interrogation Fateh disclosed that Snover Dhillon had formed “National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario” and tried to convince different players to join his federation.

However, most of the renowned players were associated with “Major League Kabaddi” being managed by the victim Sandeep, rendering Snover’s federation unsuccessful, revealed Fateh, while admitting that he had also pressurised some players to join Snover’s federation.

Giving more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Satinder Singh said Fateh confessed that following the instructions from Snover, he along with Amit Dagar, Kaushal Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh, Lucky Patiyal and Sukha Duneke had arranged shooters for execution of Sandeep.

He said Simranjeet alias Jujhar on the directions of Sukh Duneke had provided a hideout to the shooters at the house of his relative identified as Swaran Singh at Pritam Enclave in Amritsar.

The police have recovered 18 live cartridges and 12 bore rifle from Swaran’s house. Consequently, Swaran Singh, who is absconding has also been nominated in the case. The SSP said the shooters have also been identified and will be arrested soon.