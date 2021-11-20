Punjab issues to be resolved one-by-one, next focus on cable network: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday announced all issues related to the state would be addressed one by one with Punjab Government’s next target is ‘cable network’ as action in this regard would be visible soon.

Reiterating his resolve of welfare initiatives and schemes, Channi said the Punjab government had taken several pro-people steps in significant sectors especially power, making hassle-free availability of sand and gravel at affordable rates, reducing petrol and diesel prices, slashing power tariff by Rs Three per unit. He said that drugs and sacrilege cases were also being taken on priority so that the real culprits could be unmasked and brought to book soon.

Lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Bharatiya Janata Party for befooling people on power issues, Channi said these parties misled Punjabis with false promises. He said AAP’s announcement on providing free power was a blatant lie while the SAD was purchasing power at the rate of Rs 17.38 per whereas the incumbent Punjab government is procuring power at the rate of Rs 2.38 to ensure cheaper and quality power supply for consumers.

The CM said the previous SAD-BJP government was causing a huge loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 1700 Crore per annum under the garb of power purchase agreements (PPAs) and solar power agreements, which were scrapped by the present government in the larger public interest.

Besides cable network, the sacrilege cases are being taken up on top priority, said the CM adding that shortly a concrete action would be initiated so that relief could be provided to common masses as well as to nab real culprits.

Taking a dig at the Union government on three farm laws, Channi asserted that the Prime Minister did nothing extraordinary by withdrawing the black laws since this was deliberately much delayed. He said that farmers’ suffered a lot during the agitation and also lost their lives for a genuine cause. He also warned the people to remain vigilant from the nefarious designs of these parties.