Punjab govt to start Paddy procurement from 1 Oct

The Punjab Government has ordered to start procurement of paddy during the current Kharif Marketing Season beginning from 1 October.

The food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the Punjab government was committed to lifting every single grain of the farmers produce.

The minister said the procurement operations would continue till 30 November. He said s 2606 places had been notified as procurement centres across the state in order to protect the farmers, labourers, Arthiyas and those involved in procurement, lifting and transportation.

Out of the total of 2606 procurement centres, the minister said, 1806 were government Mandis while 800 were public places and premises of mills, which had been notified as procurement centres to keep the spread of Corona at bay.

Ashu said the Central government had announced the MSP of 1960 for the A-grade paddy. Reserve Bank of India has issued a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of 35,712.73 Cr. and also arranged bales in sufficient quantity.

Ashu also informed that all requisite facilities for farmers and labourers would be provided at all procurement centres including the availability of potable water, proper sitting place, public conveniences etc.

He said that a letter has been written to the Director-General of Police of Punjab to check the smuggling of paddy from other states and to deploy police teams on inter-state entry points to check the menace.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday directed the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy.

Channi said that every single grain of the farmers’ produce would be lifted from the market and strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to the farmers would be ensured.