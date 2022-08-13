Punjab govt approves ‘One MLA-one Pension’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took to his official Twitter handle to announce the approval of One MLA-One Pension.

Punjab Chief Minister added, “I am very happy to inform Punjabis that Hon’ble Governor has approved the “One MLA-One Pension” bill…Govt has issued a notification. This will save a lot of tax for the public.”

The Punjab assembly had earlier passed the Punjab State Legislature(Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation), Amendment Bill, 2022, paving the way for a single pension of Rs 75,150 per month to each MLA irrespective of the number of terms he or she gets elected. The bill has been approved by the Governor now.

Earlier, Punjab MLAs were drawing the pension for each term they had been elected to Assembly.

According to Punjab Govt. gazette, every MLA would be entitled to a pension of Rs 60,000 per mensem plus Dearness Allowance, thereon as admissible to the Punjab Government Pensioners, irrespective of the number of terms he or she had served.