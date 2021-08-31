Punjab Governor Badnore relinquishes office

The Punjab Governor and Administrator UT Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore relinquished office on Monday on completion of his five-year term.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Badnore had taken over as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh on 22 August, 2016. Badnore and his wife Smt Alka Singh were accorded a ceremonial send-off by the officers and staff of Punjab Raj Bhawan.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh released two books “The Raj Bhawan Punjab – A Glorious Journey” and “Punjab Raj Bhawan Mini Rock Garden” presented to him by the outgoing Governor Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh during his send-off ceremony.

In his emotionally charged farewell speech, Badnore said that he would remain indebted to his officers at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Punjab government, and UT Administration for extending full support and cooperation during his five-year tenure as Governor Punjab and Administrator UT Chandigarh.

He thanked the people of Punjab and Chandigarh for their support, love, and affection showered upon him during these five years.