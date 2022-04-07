Punjab cop gets commendation certification for turning down Rs 200 bribe offer

A traffic cop in a Punjab is hogging the limelight for turning down a bribe offer given by person facing fine for traffic violation.

Additional Director General of Police, traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai on Thursday has conferred a commendation certification to a head constable Gurpreet Singh posted in traffic wing of Mansa district police for turning down a bribe offered by a traffic violator.

A video of Gurpreet Singh in which he was seen refusing a bribe offer of Rs 200 in lieu of exempting a traffic violator from a challan went viral on social media.

“Janab, make a video (of traffic violator), see he is offering me Rs 200 as a bribe. We will send this video to CM Bhagwant Mann’s group to show him how people are forcibly offering a bribe to the police,” Gurpreet was seen telling this to his senior as he turned down the bribe offer.

Rai said taking note of the viral video in which Gurpreet exhibited his dedication and honesty towards his duty, they have decided to honour and appreciate his good deed. He also wished him good luck and encouraged him to always perform his duty with same sincerity and honesty in future also.