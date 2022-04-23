Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Cong a divided house, utterly rejected by the people: AAP

Punjab Cong a divided house, utterly rejected by the people: AAP

Kang said earlier Congress High command replaced Maharaja with Raja (Channi), owner of crores property, but when that too failed, they introduced another Raja (Raja Warring).

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | April 23, 2022 8:46 am

Punjab Cong a divided house, utterly rejected by the people: AAP

(Photo: SNS)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday congratulated Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on assuming charge as the Punjab Congress president and hoped the party would play a constructive role as the Opposition in the state.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said although the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was expecting the Congress to discharge its responsibilities diligently as the Opposition, the feud between the Congress leaders was exposed during the coronation of Raja Warring.

He said Congress has become a divided house, some leaders were with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and others were with former state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. While Warring was assuming office, Sidhu was behaving like an outsider in front of the Congress office, alleging that the same corrupt leaders and mafias who were responsible for Congress’s defeat were sharing the stage with Raja Warring.

Kang said earlier Congress High command replaced Maharaja with Raja (Channi), owner of crores property, but when that too failed, they introduced another Raja (Raja Warring).

He said Congress is a divided house and the people of Punjab have already rejected them badly.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Lost polls due to mafia raj, Cong needs to reinvent to come back to power: Sidhu
Punjab archives 50 % of total Wheat procurement target in 20 days
AAP can go to any extent to win elections: Punjab Cong chief on SYL controversy