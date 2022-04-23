Punjab Cong a divided house, utterly rejected by the people: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday congratulated Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on assuming charge as the Punjab Congress president and hoped the party would play a constructive role as the Opposition in the state.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said although the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was expecting the Congress to discharge its responsibilities diligently as the Opposition, the feud between the Congress leaders was exposed during the coronation of Raja Warring.

He said Congress has become a divided house, some leaders were with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and others were with former state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. While Warring was assuming office, Sidhu was behaving like an outsider in front of the Congress office, alleging that the same corrupt leaders and mafias who were responsible for Congress’s defeat were sharing the stage with Raja Warring.

Kang said earlier Congress High command replaced Maharaja with Raja (Channi), owner of crores property, but when that too failed, they introduced another Raja (Raja Warring).

He said Congress is a divided house and the people of Punjab have already rejected them badly.