Punjab CM Mann considers reverting to Old Pension System for Punjab govt employees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is considering reverting to the Old Pension System (OPS) for state government employees.

“My government is considering reverting to the Old Pension System (OPS). I have asked my Chief Secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation. We stand committed to the welfare of our employees. I have asked my Chief Secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation. We stand committed to the welfare of our employees,” the CM tweeted.

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees remains a big issue with thousands of government employees led by the joint pensioners’ front of Punjab staging protests against the state government for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

They demand the Aam Aadmi Party to restore the old pension scheme as promised by the AAP if it came to power in Punjab. The present Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who was the leader of the Opposition during the previous Congress government, had participated in the protest rallies regarding the old pension scheme.

The Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee Punjab maintains Cheema had then promised that the first thing the AAP government would do after coming to power was to restore the old pension scheme.

The Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee said the government’s response had affected two lakh employees who did not find the new pension scheme beneficial for them.

Congratulating on the same, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and hailed the decision.