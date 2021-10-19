Punjab CM hails CWC resolution for repeal of ‘black farm laws’

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday hailed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for showing concern for the plight of farmers and standing in solidarity with them on the black farm laws issue by passing a resolution to the effect in its meeting held last Saturday.

Welcoming the resolution, the CM said that the three agriculture laws are the culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India’s farmers for the advantage of a handful of crony capitalist friends of the Narendra Modi government.

He also said that for over ten and a half months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting peacefully on Delhi’s borders, blocked by spikes and boulders on the National Highway from advancing further.

The CM said nearly a thousand farmers have laid down their lives but the cruel Modi government refuses to even engage with them. “It further refuses to repeal the three black laws and end the stalemate”, said Channi adding the Congress is committed to the repeal of the three black laws and ensuring a just and fair minimum support price mechanism for India’s farmers and justice for landless farm labourers.

The Congress stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation’s farmers and led the protests against the vicious design to take away the rights of compensation for acquisition of land, he said.

“We succeeded then and we shall succeed now against the three black laws. We reiterate our continued resolve to fight this battle alongside the farmers and farm labourers to defeat the Modi government’s deliberate attack on India’s Anndatas,” added the CM.