Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh along with a government job for the family of Subedar Rajesh Kumar of 60 SATA Regiment.

The soldier was martyred on the intervening night of 1st and 2nd September as a result of the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army in Rajauri sector ( J&K).

Paying homage to the martyr and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the CM said Subedar Rajesh Kumar laid down his life fighting fearlessly for the country and the grateful nation would not forget his supreme sacrifice which would act as an inspiration for the generations to come.

Kumar, whose Father Ram Chander also served in the Army and retired as Havildar from the same unit, hailed from Village Kalichpur Kalota, Tehsil Mukerian of Hoshiarpur District and is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son.