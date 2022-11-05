Punjab: Canada-based gangster owns up Shiv Sena leader’s murder

A day after a Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader, Sudhir Kumar Suri, was shot dead during a protest by the party in Amritsar, a Canada-based gangster, Lakhbir Singh Landa, on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the broad daylight murder.

Landa claimed responsibility for the murder through a social media post even as the Punjab Police have so far refrained from linking the incident to gangsters. In a Facebook account with Landa’s photo, the gangster claimed the murder was committed by “our brothers”.

The post from an account with Landa’s photo also threatened to kill those “who speak against the kaum or any religion”. “By increasing security, they should not think that they are safe. Those brothers who we stand with will be supported till our last breath. It is just the beginning, taking rights is still pending,” the post read.

The Punjab Police have arrested an Amritsar-based shopkeeper identified as Sandeep Singh Sunny of Kot Baba Deep Singh in Amritsar for firing shots at Suri. The suspect, Sandeep Singh, was produced in a court here on Saturday, which sent him to seven-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Suri’s family refused to cremate the body till the state government accorded martyr’s status for him. They have also demanded the government to ensure security to the family. Suri’s son Manik claimed that the family was getting death threats from overseas phone numbers. He alleged that the callers were threatening to eliminate the family.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, on Friday, claimed that the suspect used his licensed weapon, .32 Bore Pistol, for the crime. He runs a garment shop near Gopal Mandir, Amritsar where Suri was sitting on a protest at around 3.40 p.m when he was shot.

“An in-depth investigation is being conducted and any conspiracy in this matter would be unearthed,” Yadav said, adding that Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state.