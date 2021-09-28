Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: CM Channi keeps vigilance & personnel, Randhawa gets home, Pargat gets sports

On the advice and recommendation of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday allotted portfolios to the newly inducted Cabinet ministers.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM Channi would hold the portfolios of personnel, vigilance, general administration, justice, legal and legislative affairs, information and public relations, environment, mining and geology, civil aviation, excise, investment promotion, hospitality, power and tourism and cultural affairs. However, the portfolio, if any, not allotted to any of the ministers shall vest with the CM.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, has been assigned the portfolios of home affairs, cooperation and jails. Likewise, Deputy CM, Om Parkash Soni, has been allotted the portfolios of health and family welfare, defence services welfare and freedom fighters.

Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra has been given the portfolios of local government, parliamentary affairs, elections and removal of grievances. Similarly, Cabinet minister Manpreet Singh Badal has been assigned the departments of finance, taxation, governance reforms, planning and programme implementation.

Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been given charge of rural development and panchayats, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development. Aruna Chaudhary has been assigned the portfolios of revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management.

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been allotted the portfolios of water resources and housing and urban development. Rana Gurjeet Singh has been allotted the departments of technical education and industrial training, employment generation and training, horticulture and soil and water conservation.

Razia Sultana has been allotted the portfolios of water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development and printing and stationery. Vijay Inder Singla has been given charge of the public works department and administrative reforms. Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been allotted the portfolio of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Randeep Singh Nabha has been given the charge of agriculture and farmers’ welfare and food processing. Raj Kumar Verka has been given the portfolios of social justice, empowerment and minorities, new and renewable energy sources and medical education and research.

Sangat Singh Gilzian has been allotted the portfolios of forests, wildlife and labour. Pargat Singh has been given charge of school education, higher education, sports and youth services and NRI affairs.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been given the charge of transport and Gurkirat Singh Kotli has been assigned the departments of industries and commerce, information technology and science and technology.