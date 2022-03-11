Punjab Cabinet recommends Governor for dissolution of 15th Punjab Assembly

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in Assembly polls, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave approval to recommend the State Governor Banwarilal Purohit for dissolution of 15th Punjab Assembly.

A decision to this effect was taken during a virtual Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his official residence this morning.

Disclosing this on Friday, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the Punjab Governor is authorised to dissolve the State Legislature as per sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

This move being a Constitutional necessity would now eventually pave a way for formation of 16th Punjab Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, the CM thanked all his cabinet colleagues, officers, employees and people for overall development and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state during the tenure of the present government.

Channi also congratulated the incoming government and hoped that the new government would earnestly implement the promises made to the people. He also hoped that the decisions taken by his government in the public interest such as reduction of electricity rates, slashing VAT (value added tax) on oil besides decreasing rates of sand and gravel etc. would be continued by the next government.