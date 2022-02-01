Punjab BJP hails Union Budget, farmers’ union says Centre took revenge from farmers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday hailed the Union budget as a big step forward to help the farming community and to usher in a new era in agriculture revival.

Chugh said the Narendra Modi government has reaffirmed its commitment to minimum support price (MSP), which has been a matter of doubt and debate in Punjab, and given new hope to farmers in Punjab.

He said the Centre’s commitment for procurement of wheat in the Rabi season and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif season will cover 1,208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers and Rs 2.37 lakh Crore will be the direct payment of MSP value to their accounts.

Chugh said it completely debunks the misleading and provocative propaganda unleashed by a section of society in Punjab in the last about two years.

He said the Centre’s decision to push 2023 as the International Year of Millets would open new windows for farmers in the state.

Chugh welcomed the Centre’s decision to use Kisan Drones for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients.

He said the provision to promote Chemical-free natural farming the country would go a long way to help farmers in Punjab.

Chugh said the provision of financial support to farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes wanting to take up agro-forestry would also help the state.

Meanwhile, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda) Buta Singh Burz Gill and general secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala have strongly criticised the Union Budget.

The farmer leaders said after a long and strenuous struggle of the farmers, perhaps the central government has taken revenge. The Rs 2.37 lakh crore set aside for this year for MSP is even lower than last year as it was Rs 2.48 lakh crore in the previous budget, they said.

Gill said it is clear that procurement of crops at minimum cost price will be less. Already, 50 per cent of India’s farmers’ crops are covered by MSP. Instead of doubling the income of farmers by 2022, steps have been taken to reduce it. Subsidies on fertilizers and food have been reduced, he added.

“Dreams of spraying pesticides through drones have been shown. Agriculture universities have been asked to change their syllabus, but nothing for the vacant posts of teachers. There is talk of promoting traditional and organic farming, but the budget has nothing for crop diversification,” Patiala said.

“Only by eliminating debt or increasing income can a farmer retreat from suicide. Plans to increase petrol and diesel prices are also a burden on farmers and the general public.

Farmers and farm laborers must be ready for a second long, steadfast and determined fight for their survival,” he added.