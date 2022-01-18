Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: EC transfers 2 DCs, 8 SSPs in Punjab

Follow Us:
Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | January 18, 2022 6:23 pm

Election Commission of India. (File Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS)

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday transferred two deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DEOs) and eight senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in the state.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said the EC has appointed Girish Dayalan as DC-cum-DEO Ferozepur, while Vineet Kumar will be the new DC-cum-DEO Bathinda.

The EC has appointed Harjeet Singh as SSP SAS Nagar, Dhruman H Nimbale as SSP Hoshiarpur, Patil Ketan Baliram as SSP Ludhiana Rural, Deepak
Hilori as SSP Amritsar Rural, Gulneet Singh Khurana as SSP Tarn Taran, Amneet Kondal as SSP Bathinda, Sandeep Kumar Malik as SSP Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sartaj Singh Chahal as SSP Fatehgarh Sahib, the CEO said.

