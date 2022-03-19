Punjab: Advocate General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu assumes charge

In one of the key appointments after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu on Saturday assumed charge as the Advocate General, Punjab.

After taking charge, Sidhu pledged to donate his salary as AG for the treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation. The AG said he would start the noble cause from the village Maqboolpura under the guidance of Amritsar (East) legislator Jeevan Jyot Kaur. Sidhu entered the legal profession in 1985 and in 1993 joined as deputy advocate general. He also served as an additional advocate general (Punjab and Haryana).

Designated as a Senior Advocate in the year 2007, Sidhu was appointed as the Assistant Solicitor General of India from 2008 till 2014. He also remained special public prosecutor for CBI in the Punjab and Haryana High Court during this tenure.

Sidhu was elected as a Member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana for consecutive five terms from 1997 onwards eventually going on to become the chairman of the apex regulating body of lawyers in the year 2001-02.

While practicing in the High Court, he also remained the President of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association eight times (being the first to have elected these many times in any High Court in the country), lastly in 2018-19.