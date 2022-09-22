Punjab: AAP protests Guv’s move to cancel assembly session with ‘Shanti March’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators here took out a ‘Shanti March’ (peace march) from Punjab Assembly to Governor’s House to protest cancellation of the special Assembly session convened by the state government to move a confidence motion.

During the march, AAP MLAs and workers raised slogans against the Opposition parties displaying placards reading ‘Killer of Democracy’ and ‘Congress-BJP killing democracy’, ‘Stop Operation Lotus’,.

They alleged the Opposition was trying to halt the progress of the state government by working clandestinely against the AAP. MLAs dubbed Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s decision to withdraw his order cancelling the special session of the state assembly a “mockery of democracy”.

The MLAs said that Opposition parties, including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which have welcomed the Governor’s decision, were conspiring to weaken democracy as they are baffled by the achievements of the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They asserted that their sinister design will be thwarted by the dedicated soldiers of AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs said.

They accused the Congress of being a ‘B-team’ of the BJP and working deceitfully for the saffron party. They are the killers of democracy. They said that the governor has cancelled the assembly session at the behest of BJP while Opposition leaders are dancing to the tunes of the BJP to safeguard their positions amid threats of CBI and ED raids.

The AAP MLAs said that the Mann Government will convene a special assembly session on September 27 to discuss various issues pertaining to the state. The government will also move the Supreme Court against the arbitrary and anti-democratic decision of the Governor to cancel the permission without taking consent of the Council of Ministers, as per the law.