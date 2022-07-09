PSTCL increased load capacity for uninterrupted power supply: CMD

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad on Saturday said works carried out at a cost of 36 crores have been instrumental in increasing the load catering capacity of Punjab to 15000 Megawatt (MW).

While sharing recent achievements, Prasad said PSTCL is carrying out a major role in the transmission of electricity that moves bulk electricity from the generation stations over long distances all over India to substations in Punjab for feeding electricity to areas of demand in the state.

The CMD said an additional 500 MVA 400 /220 kV Inter-connecting Transformer (ICT) at 400 kV substation Rajpura in village Chandua Khurd has been dedicated to the people of Punjab recently.

He said the Inter-connecting Transformer (ICT) and High-Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) Conductor laid on 220 kv PGCIL Jalandhar to Kartarpur line has facilitated Punjab to provide more quantum and quality power to the state.

The CMD said these works carried out at a cost of 36 crores have been instrumental in increasing the load catering capacity of Punjab to 15000 MW with ISTS(Inter-State Transmission System) power drawl capacity of 8500/9000 MW during the ongoing paddy season as a result of which uninterrupted power to all category of electricity users of the state are being provided round the clock.

He said PSTCL is performing a key responsibility of transmission of electricity for Punjab and also strengthening the “interstate highway” of electricity delivery.