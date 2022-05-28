Promote e-office for more transparency in public delivery system : Mann

To bring more transparency in public delivery system, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed the authorities to promote digitisation culture in a big way through e-office in official functioning and reduce the burden of document management.

According to an official spokesperson, the state government was constantly working on promoting digitalisation aimed to bring public services at the doorsteps of people and curtail down the traditional file system. He said this move will ensure the delivery of services in real-time besides bringing more transparency in official working.

The CM also launched 122 online services through 526 Sewa Kendras across the state. These services related to Departments of agriculture, local government, technical education and medical education and research, services like fertilizer and pesticides license of agriculture department, duplicate certificates from technical education board/ptu, bed and breakfast homestay scheme, farm tourism scheme, provisional registration, permanent registration, duplicate registration certificate, foreign registration transfer related to punjab medical council, no objection certificate for fire safety, title transfer/name change in sewerage connection or water connection related to local government, can now be availed directly through Sewa Kendras expeditiously. “Earlier, most of these services were provided in time-consuming offline mode and now these services have been fully automated with computerised workflow with online status tracking”, he added.

Mann directed the Department of Governance Reforms to ensure inclusion of at least 100 more services under ambit of Sewa Kendras and also to make the citizen services applicable on m-Sewa and Punjab government portal so that a citizen can apply for services without even physically visiting the Sewa Kendra, said the spokesperson.