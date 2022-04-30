Police ASI held taking Rs 25000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Vikram, of Sadar Police Station Dadri red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25000.

Sharing the information on Friday, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson informed that complainant Sunil Kumar, a resident of village Charkhi in Dadri district had approached the vigilance when the ASI had sought a bribe on the pretext of not seeking police remand from court into an investigation of his brother’s case registered in Dadri Police Thana.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau team laid a trap and arrested Vikram red-handed, taking a bribe of Rs 25000.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.