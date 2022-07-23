Pharmaceutical drug cartel busted, say Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh tablets of pharma opioids at a raid in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that they have arrested main alleged supplier, Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of UP’s Saharanpur, and engaged inillegally supplying the opioid pharmaceutical drugs to Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Ropar, Patiala, and Ludhiana districts for the past five years.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police have recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of lomotil, 97,200 tablets of alprazolam, 75,840 capsules of proxyvon, 21,600 vials of avil, 16,725 injections of buprenorphine, and 550 tablets of tramadol.

He said as part of the investigations into the recovery of 175 injections of buprenorphine and 175 vials of avil from Sukhwinder Singh and Harjaspreet Singh, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib in Punjab, on July 14, the police conducted a raid at the warehouse in the presence of local police.

SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Ravjot Grewal said Vishkarma has been brought to Punjab after completing all the legal formalities.

She said DSP, Investigations, Jaspinder Singh Gill and DSP Amritpal Singh played a vital role in the execution of this operation.