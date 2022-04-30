Patiala Clashes: AAP says Opposition parties trying to disturb peace in Punjab

Terming the clash between two groups in Patiala as “an unfortunate incident”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday alleged traditional political parties are trying to disturb peace in the state in order to divert attention from action against land mafia by Bhagwant Mann government.

Slamming Opposition parties, AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said traditional parties like Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are trying to disturb the communal harmony in Punjab.

He said that these parties along with some anti-social elements are trying to divert the Mann government from their pro-people decisions and actions against mafias.

Kang said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is constantly taking pro-people decisions and at the same time taking actions against mafias like the one in the case of land mafia yesterday.

“But, other political parties like Congress, Akali, BJP and Shiv Sena, who had done nothing for the people of Punjab for 75 years, are unable to digest that a CM who came from a common family taking decisions of public welfare every day. That’s why to divert the government from this course of action they’re patronising anti-social elements to hurt the brotherhood and communal peace of the state,” he added.

The AAP spokesperson said Mann government will take stern action in this matter with full transparency and the people responsible for this unrest in Patiala will not be spared.

“Law will take its course and anyone responsible for disturbance in the state will be punished strictly. People, whose political shops are closed today thanks to Aam Aadmi Party, are behind it but the people of Punjab are well aware of their vile politics and such elements will never succeed in Punjab,” Kang said.

He said instead of doing politics on such incidents, Opposition parties should help the Mann government in its drive to free Punjab from corruption and mafia. Brotherhood, pro-Punjab decisions and action against the mafia are AAP government’s priorities and they won’t let anti-Punjab forces create hurdles in the path of progress.