Patiala Clash: Mann orders transfer of IG, SSP & SP

A day after four persons were injured following a clash between two groups in Patiala, on directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred the Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala and Superintendent of Police (SP) with immediate effect.

Divulging the details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as new IG Patiala while Deepak Parik and Wazir Singh have been appointed as new SSP and SP of Patiala respectively.

The CM had on Friday ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident of clashes in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan protest march on Friday. The police fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, to check spread of rumours, mobile internet services and SMS services will remain suspended in Patiala district on Saturday.

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Anurag Verma, mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services, etc, provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Patiala district will be suspended from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The order said the Deputy Commissioner and SSP have hinted towards a situation where data services could be grossly misused by certain unscrupulous elements.

The order has asked all telecom services providers in the state to ensure compliance of the order.