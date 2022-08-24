Parents protest for ‘Justice’ to Sidhu Moosewala, candle march on 25 Aug

Days after the parents of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, threatened protests in order to get justice, a candle march is being organised by the Punjabi singer’s family on 25 August.

As part of the campaign titled ‘Justice for as Sidhu Moosewala’ started by the slain singer’s parents on social media, this candle march will start from Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, near old Anaaj Mandi of Mansa (Moosewala’s home district) at 4 p.m. and end at the village Jawaharke where he was killed on 29 May.

The Punjab Police claims to have ‘cracked’ this murder case with the arrest of “all accused directly or indirectly linked to the murder case”, Moosewala’s parents believe the “real killers” who ordered their son’s killing are yet to be exposed and had threatened protest in order to get justice.

Addressing a gathering of the singer’s fans at her home in Mansa’s Musa village on Sunday, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur and father Balkaur Singh said they will have take to the streets as the police has given clean chit to real killers of their son by just arresting gangsters but sparing their masterminds who ordered Moosewala’s killing.

Ever since 28-year-old Moosewala’s killing on 29 May, the singer’s family has questioned the police theory that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – who is in custody of Punjab Police – was the “mastermind” behind the killing.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had recently blamed some unnamed singers and white-collared people – who were offended by Moosewala’s quick rise in Rs 700 Crore Punjabi music industry where many gangs are also running music companies – for his son’s murder.

The Punjab Police claims six shooters were involved in Moosewala’s murder. While two of these alleged killers were killed in a police encounter, three are behind bars and one is absconding. The police will soon file a chargesheet in the case.