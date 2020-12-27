As many as 202 more villages in Haryana have been added to the list of 5, 080 villages being provided 24-hour uninterrupted power supply.

Haryana government linked these 202 villages to the Mahara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon Scheme, which aims at providing 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the villagers, on the day of Sushasan Diwas (Good Governance Day) which is celebrated on 25 December to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While earlier 24 hours power supply was available in 4,878 villages of the state, now 5,080 villages attached to 1,261 rural feeders of the state have power supply under the Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon Scheme.

“This means that 24 hours power supply is available in 72 per cent of the villages and 10 districts of the state,” an official spokesperson of public utilities.

The spokesperson said that out of the 202 villages added on 25 December, the villages which fall under the purview of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) are 14 villages of Sonipat Circle, 18 of Panipat, 9 of Rohtak, 20 of Jhajjar and 16 villages of Kaithal and those falling under the purview of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) include 19 villages of Gurugram circle under, 95 villages of Narnaul and 11 villages of Hisar. With this, there is 24 hours power supply in 10 districts of the state, including Pachankula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sirsa, Rewari and Fatehabad.

The Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon Scheme was started by Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar from Dayalpur village in Kurukshetra district on 1 July, 2015. Under this Scheme, the old power cables are replaced by new aerial bunch cables in the villages, while old and malfunctioning meters are replaced, thereafter the villagers are requested to pay the outstanding electricity bills.

Thus, as soon as the line loss of the rural feeders reduces, then the village is included in Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon Scheme and a new power infrastructure in the village is built along with 24- hour uninterrupted power supply.

The spokesperson said that in the coming 16 months a target of providing 24-hour power supply to the remaining 1,965 villages has been set. He said the scheme was successful due to the positive attitude of the villagers and their commitment to timely submission of electricity bills.