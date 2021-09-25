Opposition creating nothing but anarchy with negative environment over farm laws: Khattar

Ahead of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers’ unions on 27 September to protest against the Union government’s controversial farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday said the negative environment created by the Opposition over the new farm laws is creating nothing but anarchy in the country.

Addressing a Press conference, the CM said though the three farm laws are yet to be implemented some politically motivated people are spreading rumours about these three laws.

“Even Congress had backed this (farm laws) earlier but now they do not want to get them implemented as they always have trouble when the Narendra Modi government takes any public welfare decision. The kind of negative environment they are creating is nothing but anarchy,” he said.

The CM expressed hope the ‘Bharat Bandh’ would remain peaceful. “Everyone has the right to express their views peacefully. We hope that the ‘Bandh’ call in the coming days remains peaceful,” he added. Commenting on the financial condition of Punjab following the farmers’ protest for the past year now, Khattar said because of such environment created in Punjab, to date their economic condition is in a dire state. “On the other hand, Haryana’s financial status is among the leading states in the country,” he added.

The CM said the kind of revolutionary steps which the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had taken for safeguarding the interests and welfare of the farmers will certainly be remembered in history. “Even the Haryana Government too left no stone unturned for farmers’ welfare,’ he added.

Khattar said from promoting small scale businesses, new startups, Make in India, introducing regional languages in New Education Policy-2020, Ujjawala Yojana, etc, all the necessary steps have been ensured to take India on development track and further ensuring upliftment of the poorest of the poor said the Chief Minister.

“Haryana is doing a lot for the welfare of farmers. Directions for doing special Girdawari have been given to assess crops damaged due to rains. Besides this, Beekeeping Policy had been recently launched to promote beekeeping business and encourage farmers to adopt beekeeping,” he said.

Marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya that is being celebrated as ‘Samarpan Divas’ today, the CM said the state government’s strategy for implementation of every scheme formulated for the welfare of the common man is guided by principles of Antyodaya, of serving and uplifting the last person first.

“I have always believed that the growth and economic progress of any State can never be measured through those who are at the top of the ladder, rather it can only be measured if it is ensured that those at the bottom of the pyramid are getting benefits of all the public welfare schemes,” he added.