Operation Smile: 880 missing children, 819 adults reunited with families

Haryana Police have reunited 880 missing children and 819 adults with their families in 30 days as part of the special drive, ‘Operation Smile’.

The police have also rescued 405 child beggars and 722 child labourers who were found doing odd jobs for their livelihood.

Sharing the information on Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said while 774 missing children were traced by the police field units, 106 were found during the search operations conducted by Haryana Police Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs).The special month-long drive ‘Operation Smile’ was concluded on 30 April.

During the drive, a maximum 173 missing children were traced and reunited with their families in Gurugram, followed by 143 children in Faridabad, 60 in Kurukshetra, 45 in Bhiwani, 43 in Panipat and 38 in Rewari. Railway Police Haryana reunited 53 missing children with their families.

Among adults, Faridabad and Panipat districts reunited 81 each missing persons with their families. Karnal reunited 69 adults, Gurugram 62 adults, Rohtak 56, Bhiwani 44 and Rewari 34 adults reunited with their families.

The Additional Director General of Police (crime), OP Singh said all the districts and AHTU units inspected 489 shelter homes were inspected during the operation.