Omicron variant: Punjab health minister directs review of bed availability in hospitals

Amid the rising cases of Omicron at the national level, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Sonion Monday ordered to activate all Primary Health Centers (PHSCs), Community Health Centers (CHCs), and Oxygen plants to cater to the possible surge of patients.

Reviewing the situation of preventative measures, Soni – who also holds the department of health services and family welfare – instructed the higher officials of the department to regular check about the bed availability in government as well as private hospitals and asked them to take a thorough review pertaining to vacant posts of doctors.

He also directed the upgrade of the PHSc to CHCs, CHCs to SDHs (Sub Divisional Hospitals). During the meeting held at his official’s residence here, the deputy CM said although the number of cases was low currently, all the preparations, including stock of medicines, oxygen tankers, oximeters, and other such necessities, should be readied within a short span.

Soni said symptoms were mild in the new wave of infections and hospitalization was not likely to be required in most cases, so preparations for people getting treated in home isolation should be prioritised.