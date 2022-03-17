Now Punjab doubly accountable on SYL canal : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expressed hope of resolving the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal following the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference, Khattar said the new AAP government of Punjab is now doubly responsible for resolving the SYL issue as Haryana government will have to take water from Punjab and give water to Delhi, which too is ruled by AAP.

“In such a situation, their (Punjab government’s) responsibility to provide water for SYL is more, because now both the states are ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

Responding to a question, Khattar said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal boasts of different things but Delhi cannot be compared with Haryana. “There will be about 1,100 government schools in Delhi but there are 15,000 government schools in Haryana.

At the same time, the cultivated land there is very less as compared to Haryana, as Haryana has 80 lakh acres of agricultural land,” he said.”Similarly, different regions have different conditions, so Delhi cannot be compared with Haryana, but Haryana can definitely be compared with Punjab,” Khattar added.