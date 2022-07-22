Now, BC certificates can be issued in Haryana online

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, launched the online service for the issuance of Parivar Pehchan Patra-based Backward Classes (BC) certificates.

After the launch of the online service, the CM said people of the state no longer have to make the rounds of the government offices as getting these certificates has now become just a click away. The citizens will certainly be benefited with this online service.

Khattar said so far, the data of 22 lakh families belonging to BC category has been registered on the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Of these, the income of 19 lakh families has been verified through PPP. Their data has been updated. These families can get their BC certificate made through Saral Portal.

The CM said while the process of income verification for the remaining families is underway, those whose income verification is yet to be done, will be able to apply for the same through the Saral portal as soon as their income gets verified.

He said after the verification, the certificates of all such families would be issued on a priority basis. The online BC certificates will have the additional deputy commissioner’s signatures, Khattar said.