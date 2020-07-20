Haryana health minister, Anil Vij, on Monday said there is no sign of community transmission in the state.

He said as the recovery rate of Covid-19 in the state is about 75 per cent and it takes 22-23 days for infection cases to double, considering these figures, there is no sign of community transmission in Haryana.

Vij said the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech has conducted human trials at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, which is likely to yield positive results.

He said that PGI Rohtak was selected for human trials of Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat-Biotech on Covid-19 patients. The minister said that about 70 people have registered for the vaccine on their own will. As stated, no side effects were observed due to the drug trial.

On Monday, the Covid count of Haryana climbed to 26,858 with 355 deaths. For the past one week, an average of 600 new patients are being detected every day.

Haryana on Monday morning reported 694 new cases of Coronavirus with maximum 109 in Gurugram, 103 in Faridabad, 98 in Sonepat , 75 in Rewari and 70 in Ambala.

On Monday, 433 patients got discharged, increasing the tally of those cured of Covid to 20,226.

Haryana has so far tested over 4.47 lakh people and as of Sunday, the state was conducting 17,647 tests per million. The state’s doubling rate has climbed to 22 days.