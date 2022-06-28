Pollution free textile park in Ludhiana:Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that no river pollution will be allowed in proposed Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park at Koom Kalan (Ludhiana).

Replying to a call moved by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian during the budget session, the CM said all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by Centre and State Pollution Control Boards will be adhered to on this project.

He said the Union government has approved the scheme for setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in partnership with the interested state governments.

He said under this scheme proposal for setting up of Textile Park at Koom Kalan has been sent to the Centre government. Mann said this project will be subject to all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by Centre and State Pollution Control Boards.

The CM said the environmental laws will be followed to ensure that there is no pollution of river water or any sort of health hazard for the people. He said the ambitious scheme will help in attracting investments on one hand and opening new vistas of employment for the youth on another.

Mann said one of the basic requirement for the project is that the interested state government should have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance free land parcel of 1000 acres for this project.

The CM said Punjab government has already identified land parcel in Tehsil Koom Kalan (Ludhiana) for the above said project.