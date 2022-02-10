No CM can match Channi’s performance in 111 days: Rajeev Shukla

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said no Chief Minister can even imagine the amount of development done by Punjab’s CM Charanjit Singh Channi in just 111 days.

Terming Punjab CM’s Channi’s 111 as “unmatchable,”, the Congress in-charge for Himachal, Shukla said whether the electricity bills were halved or the power is being supplied free of cost to consumers with upto two kilowatts of load, it is only Channi who had made it possible.

“Similarly, the state government has given the benefit to the families under Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana for treatment of up to Rs Five lakh,” said Shukla while addressing a press conference at the headquarters of Punjab Congress in Chandigarh.

He said the Channi government made petrol cheaper by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs Five per liter, which did not happen anywhere in the country.

“Apart from this, farmers’ loans were waived off. The families of the farmers who were martyred during the farmers’ agitation received compensation. In rural and urban areas, the water bill was fixed at Rs 50 per month. Under the Mera Ghar, Mere Naam scheme, the people living within the red line in the villages and cities were given the ownership of their land,” Shukla said.

He said similarly, the Channi government made a commission for the people of the general category. Besides, the state government announced to pay Rs 150 Crore loan of Punjabi University.

“Students were given free bus passes and were also given free school uniforms. Channi slashed the prices of sand and fixed the rate at Rs 5.50 per cubic foot. If Channi can carry out so many projects in just 111 days, then imagine how much work he will do for the people of Punjab in five years,” said Shukla.

He said that the Congress party is committed to Punjab’s progress and development.

“Moreover, we will not allow terrorism to return to the state at any cost,” Congress leader said.

Answering a query, Shukla said that Congress has announced Channi as CM face after the consent of all, including Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.