The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a major narco-gangster module with the arrest of three persons, allegedly linked to the 532-kilogram heroin seizure from Attari (Amritsar) in June 2019.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said six illegal weapons have been seized from the suspects identified as Gurpreet Singh Sukhdev Singh and Sarabjit Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran.

The weapons recovered from them included a 12 bore double barrel rifle, a 32 bore Beretta pistol, two 32 bore pistols, a 12 bore pistol and a 315 bore pistol, along with 2 live rounds of 315 bore and 2 live rounds of 32 bore. Gurpreet was reportedly in direct contact with several gangsters and drug smugglers currently in prison.

Giving details, the DGP said that Gurpreet Singh’s questioning had revealed that he was in direct contact with Shubham, a Batala based gangster and a prime accused in the case of armed robbery of nearly Rs Seven Crore from a jewellery shop in Amritsar in 2018.

Shubham was arrested in 2019 and is currently lodged in Central Jail, Amritsar. Based on the forensic and technical investigation conducted so far, it has been found that Gurpreet Singh was in contact with Shubham, and supplied weapons to his associates in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur areas.

The DGP said that in-depth forensic and technical analysis of the mobile devices of Gurpreet Singh and his associates was being conducted. The links of the gang with gangster Shubham and major drug smugglers, including the accused of the 532 kg heroin haul from Attari border, was also being investigated further.

The DGP said the Punjab Police is committed to eliminating the scourge of drug trafficking and smuggling from the state. Gupta said that since enforcement of curfew on 22 March, 15.802 kg heroin had been recovered in the Tarn Taran district.

Gupta said the properties of 12 drug smugglers worth around Rs 6.22 Crore had been frozen by the district police since the imposition of curfew in the state.