Militants trying to scuttle peace & development in J&K with attacks: Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday described incidents of militants’ attack in Srinagar as a “cowardly act of disruptive and anti-national forces backed by Pakistan ISI”.

Chugh, who is the party observer for the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), said the killing of two government school teachers, including a woman, today in Eidgah area was a heinous crime committed by desperate militants trying to scuttle peace and development in the valley.

The gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar’s most famous pharmacy, was also an indication that the militants, in their desperation and frustration, have started targeting the common man which was not only shameful on their part but was an appalling act of cowardice.

Blaming the Pakistan ISI squarely for engineering such terrorist attacks to disturb peace in the valley, Chugh said it would only reinforce the resolve of the security forces and the common man to defeat the nefarious designs of anti-national forces.