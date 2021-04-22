Lashing out at the BJP-led Central government for failing to fight against Coronavirus and showing helplessness in delivering basic medical amenities to the states, Punjab sports, youth services and NRIs affairs minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Wednesday termed the medical oxygen shortage as “murder of humanity”.

In a statement, Rana Sodhi said the Union government has failed miserably to provide much needed relief to Indian citizens as hoarders are proactively busy hoarding medical oxygen.

He said that the acute shortage of Covid vaccines and other life saving drugs has led to significant public anger against the government.

“Despite being fully aware of a probable vaccine shortage, the Union government had held back permissions for new vaccines. However, it relied only on the ability of two private companies to ramp up their production capacities but the efforts had gone in vain,” he said.

Rana Sodhi said that the failure to supply adequate quantities of vaccines had resulted in several vaccination centres of various states suspending vaccination drives and people being turned away.

The situation worsened as the entire country needed urgent health care facilities and the Union government ignored the harsh realities like Roman emperor Nero.

Demanding the resignation of Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for showing petty politics on the advice of world-renowned economist and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rana Sodhi said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has shown an “insult” to Indian culture and tradition besides destroying the dignity and respect of the world famous former Prime Minister, and this too at that time when Dr Vardhan should be focusing on fighting the deadly virus, but rather he was making time to create unnecessary political gains out of a note sent out of good intentions by Dr Singh.