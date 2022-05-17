Maruti’s 3rd plant in Kharkhoda to boost to auto industry in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said setting up of Maruti Suzuki’s third plant in Haryana, for its estimated ₹18,000 Crore proposed new car manufacturing project, will give a boost to the automobile industry in the state.

The CM said this is a huge achievement for the state as Maruti is setting up its third plant in Kharkhoda. He said Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has purchased an additional 800 acres at IMT Kharkhoda land for its proposed new car manufacturing facility.

Khattar said the total project cost is estimated to be Rs 18,000 Crore and it has the potential to generate employment for 11,000 skilled, unskilled, and semi-skilled persons.

“Along with MSIL, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has also purchased a 100-acre land parcel for setting up an integrated manufacturing facility for two-wheelers, including engines. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 1,466 Crore, with a potential to generate employment for 2,000 skilled, unskilled, and semi-skilled persons,” the CM said.

“India is performing well in the ease-of-doing-business and the ease-of-living index and Haryana is considered the fastest in both these respects. Haryana is one of the favourite destinations for global investors. Maruti played a major role towards development in the automobile sector and overall progress of the state,” he added.

Khattar said this will give a huge boost to the automobile sector and will motivate multinational companies in other sectors to set up their headquarters and manufacturing plants in Haryana. Along with this, new employment opportunities will also be created for the youth of the state, he added.

“Haryana has emerged as a magnet for the industry due to its enabling policies, availability of quality infrastructure, ease-of-doing-business, conducive business environment, and incentive structure. In Haryana, work was done to develop the industrial areas near GT Roads and its proximity with Delhi and other states too made it a more preferred destination for industrial projects and there are dozens of industrial areas in multiple districts,” the CM said.

An official spokesperson said the Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Kharkhoda, where MSIL will be setting up its project, is an integrated industrial township with world-class infrastructure being developed over an area of about 3,217 acres.

“IMT Kharkhoda is strategically located on the Delhi-Haryana border adjoining the western peripheral (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway and SH-18. The IMT has abundant water and power supply from the NCR canal and the electricity utilities. Due to its proximity to Delhi and direct connectivity with Delhi Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, and Sonipat via KMP Expressway, Kharkhoda IMT will emerge as the next node for industrial development in Haryana,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding the expansion of Maruti Suzuki’s foothold in Haryana, the spokesperson of the carmaker company, said that the company was in discussion with various state governments for their expansion plan but they find Haryana, a suitable destination for this purpose.

“This first manufacturing facility at the site will have a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum. It is expected to be commissioned by 2025. The land site will have space for capacity expansion and will include more production plants in the future,” he added.

After setting up its first car plant at Gurugram in 1983, Maruti has steadily expanded its manufacturing footprint in Haryana by setting up a production facility at Manesar and a state-of-the-art Research and Development Centre at Rohtak.

The two plants in Haryana – Gurugram and Manesar – together roll out around 15.5 lakh units annually. Today the Gurugram-Manesar-Bawal belt is acknowledged as the Auto Hub of North India.