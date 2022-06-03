Mann vows to put killers of Sidhu Moosewala behind the bars

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers of singer Shubhadeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala behind the bars at the earliest.

“Police has got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime” the CM assured the singer’s family during his visit to their native home at Moosa village in Mansa district.

Mann said Moosewala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity. He said that the untimely and tragic death of Moosewala has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular.

He assured the bereaved family that the state government was with them in this hour of crisis and no stone was being left unturned to arrest the killers of Moosewala at the earliest.

The CM said he accords top priority to Punjabiyat and insaniyat (humanity) and whosoever wants to do “siyasat” (politics) should be ashamed. He said some people are shamelessly doing politics over the tragic killing of a young singer, which is unwarranted and undesirable.

Mann said these are those people who have been vehemently criticising the iconic singer on varied issues but are now shamelessly shedding crocodile tears for cheap publicity. He said people of Punjab are already aware of the dubious track record of these hypocrite leaders and they will not get misled by them.

The CM said he had already asked the Director General of Police to expedite the investigation in this case so that the accused can be nailed. Mann also said that on the demand of the family he had already set the wheels in motion for a judicial probe headed by a sitting High Court judge into the matter.

He said the state government is already making strenuous efforts to catch the criminals responsible for the murder.

Condoling the death of young singer, Mann said that the death was a huge loss for the state and the void created due to murder of this incredibly blessed and gifted artist can never be filled in the near future.