Mann vows to make Punjab corruption free, unveils anti-corruption helpline number

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a helline number 9501200200 to help people register complaints related to corruption.

Releasing this WhatsApp number of “anti-corruption action line”, Mann said,”If any minister, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), officer or official demands bribe or commission from you for any work…don’t say no to him but also make a audio or video clip of this and send that to anti-corruption action line. The government will enquire about it and if anyone is found guilty, he or she will not be spared at any cost,”.

After paying glowing tributes to legendary martyr Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at state-level function, the CM unveiled the 9501200200 anti-corruption action line number.

Mann said he made a promise with the people of Punjab to root out the menace of corruption, which is being kickstarted towards corruption-free Punjab. The fulsome cooperation and wholehearted support of Punjabis is also being solicited for this noble cause, which would be the real tribute to great martyrs, he added.

“It is now our duty to fulfil the dreams of independent India, which were dreamt by our great martyrs. We had made a commitment with the people to ensure clean and transparent governance, which would be delivered at all cost. Our government will take the message of martyrs to each and every house so that the dreams of martyrs could be realised,” he added.

Referring to initiatives of Aam Aadmi Party being taken in larger public interest, Mann said the AAP government had taken a decision to provide government jobs to unemployed youth besides regularise the services of contractual employees. He said that some other major welfare decisions would also be taken shortly.

After paying tributes to martyrs, the CM noted in the visitor’s book, “Bowing head before the memorials of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev gave me immense solace…….Bringing the independence of their dreams to every book and corner is the call of the day. Praying for betterment of Punjab and Punjabis as desired by the martyrs.” The CM also paid tributes at memorials of Rajmata Vidyawati and martyr BK Dutt.