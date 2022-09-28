Mann seeks more international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, urged the Union government to start more international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh to facilitate hassle-free travel for Punjabi Diaspora across the globe.

Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of renaming the Chandigarh International Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chief Minister Mann urged Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to flag this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her counterpart in the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The chief minister said that today is the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and this day has been made memorable with the decision to name the Chandigarh international airport after the legendary revolutionary and freedom fighter.

Urging the Union Government to start more flights from this airport, Mann said that Punjabi diaspora from across the globe has been demanding such flights to ensure better air connectivity from the state to Canada, America, Australia and other parts of the world.

He said besides the travellers from Punjab, these flights will also benefit the people of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states.

The chief minister claimed that his government made concerted efforts for renaming this airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He thanked the Union Government for naming the airport after India’s iconic revolutionary.

Bhagwant Mann said that a long pending demand of the entire country has been fulfilled, adding that the heart of every countryman is filled with joy.

Paying floral tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Chief Minister Mann said the young martyr is remembered not only for his heroism but also for his philosophy of socialism and fight against injustice.