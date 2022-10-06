Mann seeks MEA intervention over murder of Punjabi family in US

Expressing shock and dismay at the gruesome killing of a Punjabi family in California, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought the intervention of the Union External Affairs Ministry in the matter. He asked the Central government to impress upon the government of the US to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and ensure justice for the victims.

A four-member Indian-origin family, including a baby girl, who had been missing for days, has been found dead in an orchard in California. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, were kidnapped at a business, a trucking company, from Merced County in Northern California on Monday. The baby’s uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, according to Merced County police.

In a statement, the chief minister informed that the fateful family hailed from Harsi village of the Hoshiarpur district in the state. The deceased have been identified as Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, Amandeep Singh and baby Ruhi.

Terming the killings as a highly condemnable incident, the CM said the incident has shocked everyone especially the Punjabis living across the globe. It has raised questions on security of the Punjabis even in progressive countries like the US.

Calling for an immediate intervention of the Union External Affairs Minister S Jai Shankar in the matter, he urged him to impress upon the national government of the United States to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The CM said it is the need of the hour to instill a sense of security amongst the Punjabis Diaspora living abroad.

He said the government of India must flag the issue of security of Punjabis living in the US with their counterparts in America. Top most priority must be accorded to safety of the Punjabis living there.