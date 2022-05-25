Mann govt has zero tolerance policy for corruption: Kang

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Tuesday lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his prompt decision to sack and take legal action against minister Dr Vijay Singla on corruption charges.

AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Bhagwant Mann government has a zero-tolerance policy for corruption, whether a minister or a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), the corrupt will not be spared.

Kang said people have high hopes from the Aam Aadmi Party’s government to root out corruption in the state, and that they will live up to those expectations.

He claimed the CM has set an example of integrity by dismissing his own cabinet minister, Dr Singla, who is accused of seeking one per cent commission for releasing departmental tenders.

“The Chief Minister himself investigated the matter and acquired proof as soon as the complaint was made. Minister Singla was then interrogated and confessed to the same. Dr Singla was removed from the cabinet by the CM, who also ordered swift legal action,” Kang added.

The AAP leader said the CM would never put up with corruption or corrupt people at any cost, because the Aam Aadmi Party was born out of an anti-corruption movement. “Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, dismissed one of his ministers from the Delhi cabinet in 2015 due to allegations of corruption. It is clear that the politics of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is based on honesty,” he added.

Kang said the AAP is the only political party in the country that does not tolerate corruption or corrupt people. Punjabis do not want a politics of corruption, but rather a politics of honesty.