A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew an order summoning a special session of the state Assembly on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party government today decided to call the state Assembly session again on 27 September.

“People grow up in democracy…not allowing the government elected by the people to work…democracy is murder…in today’s cabinet meeting it was decided to convene a session on 27th September…rivers cannot be dammed…long live the revolution..!,” the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, ahead of the session scheduled for today, in an order the Governor said the September 20 order stands withdrawn in absence of specific rules regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the ‘confidence motion’ only called by the Punjab government.

Opposition parties including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party had given representations to the Governor stating that there is no legal provision to convene a Special Session to move ‘Confidence Motion’ only in favour of the state government.

“This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the ‘Confidence Motion’ only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business,” a release from the office of principal secretary to the Governor said.

Shiromani Akali Dal termed decision of the Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to withdraw consent for Special Session of Punjab Assembly called by Bhagwant Mann Government has saved wastage of public money which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal wanted to waste just for a political gimmick.

Majithia said that it was most unfortunate to see that CM Bhagwant Mann is resorting to theatrics instead of seriously working for betterment of the Punjab.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said with this, Mann’s game plan has been scuttled.

“Rather than resigning after being exposed, he (Mann) had resorted to diversionary tactics. Moreover, if he was concerned about bribery charges, he should have sought a CBI or HC probe. We welcome the decision as it saved crores of rupees of public exchequer on a meaningless AAP PR exercise,” Badal said.

The AAP, however, said the Governor’s withdrawal order raises a serious question mark on his intent. “It is beyond any reasonable understanding as to why there should be any objection to a government’s decision to face the Assembly? This order further proves the sinister design of Operation Lotus,” AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha said.

“How can the Governor refuse a session called by the Cabinet? Then democracy is over. Two days ago, the Governor gave permission for the session. When Operation Lotus started failing and the number was not completed, a call came from above asking to withdraw the permission. Today the country has a constitution on one side and Operation Lotus on the other,” AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.