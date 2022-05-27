Mann calls for mass movement to save Punjab’s water & environment

Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater table and polluting environment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave clarion call for launching a mass movement to save water and environment in the state.

The CM, who was at Seechewal (Jalandhar) to participate in a function to mark 34th death anniversary of Sant Avtar Singh today, immediate remedial steps are required to save the only precious and scarce natural resource of Punjab viz the water and check environmental pollution.

Mann said this cannot be done by the government alone but people’s participation is must by launching a vigorous mass awareness campaign to sensitise them about its significance, especially in wake of global warming.

Showing concern over the gravity of the emerging situation following the fast depleting water table, the CM said almost all the blocks in the state are in the dark zone as far as the groundwater is concerned.

Mann said it is really pathetic to learn that the same high powered motors that are used to extract oil in Dubai and other Arab nations are being used for gushing out groundwater in the state.

He said reckless trends need to be checked immediately so that our future generations do not have to strive for water.

The CM said on its part the state government is trying to ensure optimum utilisation of surface water in the state for reducing pressure on groundwater.

He said that this year the state government has incentivised Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) due to 20 lakh acres of the state are expected to be cultivated under it, which will save the water.

Mann also said in another initiative, the state government has given MSP on Moong to drift away the farmers from wheat paddy circle and save the water through crop diversification.

The CM said the state government will leave no stone unturned for saving water and making Punjab clean, green and pollution-free.